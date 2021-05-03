Consider complete lockdown for public welfare: Supreme Court tells Centre, states amid spike in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Sunday (May 2, 2021) advised the central and state governments to consider a complete COVID-19 lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country. The apex court’s order comes after various sessions of hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"In light of the continuing surge of infections in the second wave of the pandemic, we direct the Central Government and State Governments to put on record the efforts taken to curb the spread of the virus and the measures that they plan on taking in the near future," Supreme Court said.

The top court’s order also added, "At the same time, we would seriously urge the Central and State Governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader events. They may also consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare."

"Having said that, we are cognizant of the socio-economic impact of a lockdown, specifically, on the marginalized communities. Thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities," it added.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3.92 lakh new confirmed cases of infection on Sunday, taking the total cases to over 1.95 crore (1,95,57,457) in which 33,49,644 are active cases. More than 2.15 lakh (2,15,542) patients have succumbed to the deadly infection as per the official data, with total recoveries standing at 1,59,92,271 on Sunday.

