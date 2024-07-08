New Delhi: The office of Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, has come under scrutiny after reports emerged of directing state administration funds towards a private engagement ceremony held in Lutyens' Delhi in 2021. According to a report by The Wire, the event was reportedly organized for the pre-wedding evening of Sinha's son. However, two months later, when Sinha's office did not settle the bill, Neeraj Kumar, the Resident Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi, wrote to Raj Bhavan regarding the non-payment of over Rs 10 lakh spent on organizing the ceremony at 7, Akbar Road, the official residence typically allocated to high-profile government officials, including Lok Sabha speakers and cabinet ministers.

Kumar clarified to The Wire that the payment was eventually made by Sinha's office later on. He added, "This is an internal matter being presented incorrectly. It's an attempt to defame the LG. I have nothing more to say on this."

Allegations Of Misuse Of Government Funds

Legal experts and politicians argue that the directive from the LG's office for expenditure violates "constitutional irregularity" and exemplifies misuse of public funds. Senior IAS officer Ashok Parmar has called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter, while the Jammu and Kashmir Congress has demanded clarity from the LG on the issue.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, accused Raj Bhavan of consistently using government funds for the convenience of the LG. "Whether it's purchasing cars for them, hiring private jets, or spending millions for their 'guests,' they consider Jammu and Kashmir their estate," he told The Wire.

Meanwhile, former Law Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Ashraf Mir, has alleged this as a clear case of misuse of public funds from the central pool allotted for state welfare or public interest works. "Any personal expenditure does not fall under these domains," Mir stated.

Senior advocate Nazeer Ahmad Ronga emphasized that such expenses are not permissible under the rules governing Union Territories' chiefs.

The engagement event took place in February 2021 when Sinha's son Abhinav Sinha got engaged. According to reports, Sinha could not attend the wedding reception on June 24, 2021, as he was invited to attend a meeting of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. This meeting was the first meeting in Jammu and Kashmir since the division and transformation of the Union Territory.

However, in February of the same year, a ceremony related to Abhinav Sinha's engagement was held in Lutyens' Delhi at 7, Akbar Road. This is a Type VIII bungalow typically allocated to high-profile government officials, including those in Parliament.

A letter dated April 6, 2021, addressed to Neetishwar Kumar, the then Chief Secretary of the LG's office, reported that the LG's office had made arrangements for "lunch and dinner for 120 people in the afternoon and evening" on February 2, 2021, at 7, Akbar Road, New Delhi, as per the directive, payment was made for the total amount of 10,71,605/-. "Due to the nature of this event, the request is for this amount to be deposited in the treasury to settle the issue," the letter said.

According to official rules, a Lieutenant Governor is entitled to "entertainment allowance for the protection of arts, culture, and music," "hospitality grants to cover the hospitality expenses of official guests," telephone charges, service mail, books and magazines, stationery and printing, and other miscellaneous expenses under the "office expenditure allowance."