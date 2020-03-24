Corona means koi road per na nikle, says PM Modi in his address to nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24) emphasised that the only way to secure from Coronavirus is social distancing while announcing a complete lockdown of the country from 12 at night.

Explaining about the deadly disease, PM Modi said "Corona means koi road per na nikle" while showing a poster on it.

The Prime Minister cautioned people that the disease makes no difference whether it is Prime Minister of anyone else.

He also appreciated the efforts of doctors, policemen, and media persons for their contribution.

In his second address to the nation on the pandemic raging across the world, PM Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of paramount interest to his government.

"If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backward by 21 years," he said.

He also hailed the people for the success of Janata Curfew saying that they showed how Indians can come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country, adding "The one-day Janta Curfew showed how we Indians come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind."