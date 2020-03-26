Coronavirus COVID-19: DPIIT sets up control room to resolve issues faced by essential service providers

Coronavirus COVID-19: DPIIT sets up control room to resolve issues faced by essential service

NEW DELHI: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has set up a Control Room to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, and delivery of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

DPIIT has set up the control room for real time monitoring of the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period from 25.3.2020 to 14.4.2020.

In the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or e-commerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same can be reported to the Department at the following telephone number/email:-



Telephone: + 91 - 11 23062487; Email: controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

The telephone number will be functional from 8 AM to 6 PM, the DPIIT said.

The issues reported by various stakeholders will be taken up by the Department with the concerned state government, district and police authorities, and other concerned agencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The essential services, including food, healthcare among others, however, have been granted exemptions and the various stakeholders engaged in providing these goods and services have been allowed to operate around the country.