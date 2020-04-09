Coronavirus COVID-19 Hotspots in Noida and Ghaziabad districts; check here before venturing out

New Delhi: In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday (April 8) decided to completely seal 104 COVID-19 hotspots across 15 districts in the state till April 30. The districts where these hotspots have been identified are Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj, and Sitapur.

The COVID-19 hotspots in Noida will remain sealed as it has witnessed a rise in the number of positive cases. The list of hotspots are given below:

-Nirala Green Shire in Sector 2

-Patwari, Omicron in Sector 3

-Palm Olympia, Gaur City 2 and Mehak Residency in Greater Noida

-Logics Blossom County and Paras Tiera in Sector 137

-Sector 27 and 28

-Wazidpur and Ace Golf Shine Society in Sector 50

-Arun Vihar in Sector 37

-Supertech Capetown in Sector 74

-Designer Park in 62

-Grand Omaxe in Sector 93B

-JJ Colony in Sector 5.

13 areas of Ghaziabad district that will be sealed are:

1. Mosque near Nandagram

2. Savior Society, Mohan Nagar

3. Pasodha

4. Vasundhara Sector 2-B

5. Oxyhome, Bhopura

6. Naipura, Loni

7. Masorie

8. One Society in Kosambi

9. Vaishali Sector 6

10. KDP Society, Rajnagar Extension

11. B-77-G-5, Shalimar Extension 2

12. Khatushyam Colony, Duhai

13. Kshipra Apartment

Meanwhile, the state government has also made wearing masks compulsory in Uttar Pradesh. There can be legal action also for not wearing masks, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.