Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi changes his Twitter profile picture, uploads new image wearing 'gamcha' as mask

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) changed his Twitter profile picture which showed him wearing a cotton cloth ('gamcha') as a mask to protect against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Twitter profile picture was uploaded minutes after the PM addressed the nation during which he announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3. The new picture shows PM Modi with his mouth and nose covered with a traditional ‘gamcha’ (towel-like cloth) and is taken from the opening shot of his address today.

The new profile picture is aimed at increasing awareness about covering faces at the time of COVID-19 outbreak and opting for homemade solutions. The white coloured ‘gamcha’ or scarf being used in the picture has a red border placed alongside a black and white pattern.

Earlier, in his address to the nation, the PM was seen covering his mouth and nose with a traditional ‘gamcha’. Previously, in an interaction with the Chief Ministers of various states on Saturday, he was seen wearing a homemade mask as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. PM Modi on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, PM Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, the PM said. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the Prime Minister told citizens.

PM Modi said India has managed to contain the pandemic well compared to many developed countries due to its holistic approach in dealing with the crisis and sacrifices made by people of the country in the fight produced tangible results.

The PM sought the support of the people in seven areas, including taking care of elderly people, maintaining social distancing and helping the poor and downtrodden.

"If India would not have adopted a holistic approach if an integrated approach was not initiated, India's situation would have been different (compared to many developed countries). It is clear from the experiences of the past few days that the path we have chosen is right," the PM said.

India, he said, received huge benefits from the 21-day lockdown in checking the pandemic, adding that the country has dealt with the situation better with "limited resources". The lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire at midnight on April 14.

The Prime Minister said some relaxation may be allowed in some areas and the scope of coronavirus testing will be expanded significantly.

"Till April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be tested on how much they are adhering to the lockdown; how much the areas have protected themselves from coronavirus. It will be observed.

"Some necessary activities may be allowed in areas that will pass this litmus test; areas which will not be among the hotspots and are less likely to turn into hotspots," he said. The PM said India may have paid a big economic price, but there can be no alternative to saving human lives.

India`s total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.