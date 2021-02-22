Court called 'love jihad' conspiracy to make Kerala Islamic state, but LDF government is doing nothing: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: In the run-up to the Kerala Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised the issue of 'love jihad' in the state.

Flagging off Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijaya Yatra from Kasaragod on Sunday, Adityanath hit out at the state government saying it was doing nothing to curb 'love jihad'.

He said that Kerala high court had called 'love jihad' a part of a conspiracy to make Kerala an Islamic state, but despite that there were no visible efforts to deal with the issue.

"In 2009, a Kerala court said that love jihad is part of a conspiracy to make Kerala an Islamic state. Despite this, the government is sleeping and doesn't care about the conspiracy against Kerala and the country," Adityanath said addressing a party event.

BJP's Kerala president K Surendran was also present at the event.

Adityanath added that the Uttar Pradesh government has made a strict law against 'love jihad'.

Adityanath blamed both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress for indulging in corruption and creating chaos in the state for political gains.

Adityanath also took a swing at the Sabarimala temple issue and stated that the Left government is working against the interests of the famed Sabarimala temple and it was promoting those who are against culture and tradition.

While addressing the ongoing youth protests against the backdoor appointments done by the ruling government, Adityanath emphasised the fact that in Uttar Pradesh he was able to give jobs to four lakh youth in just four years.

Several party leaders are scheduled to visit the state to take part in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts. Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others will campaign in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the concluding session of the rally in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.

Live TV