Covaxin added to approved list by Oman, no quarantine for travelers from India

New Delhi: The government of Oman on Wednesday (October 27) added Covaxin to the list of approved COVID-19 vaccines, a move that will ease travelers from India.

Indian travelers will no longer be required to quarantine if they have received both doses of Covaxin.

“All passengers from India who have received two doses of COVAXIN at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine,” Embassy of India, Muscat, said in a statement.

“All other COVID-19 related requirements or conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers,” it added.

The Embassy said that the move will “will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin”.

Notably, passengers who have taken AstraZeneca or Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.

This comes after WHO sought additional documents from Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech to deliberate upon EUL listing of the vaccine.

