COVID-19: Booster dose guidelines for senior citizens out. Check here

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (December 28) informed that persons aged above 60 years and those with co-morbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from the doctor for the administration of precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the Health Ministry said that such persons are expected to get advice from their doctor on the matter of getting a precautio dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Notably, the precaution dose will be available for citizens above 60 years of age and people with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10, 2022.

The administration of precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare and frontline workers will also begin from January 10. Children aged 15-18 will also start receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations from January 3, 2022.

