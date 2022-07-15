Covid-19 booster doses FREE for all adults from today: Check eligibility, Cowin registration and other details
The Covid-19 booster doses will be available free of cost to all adults for only 75 days from July 15.
Covid-19 booster vaccination: As the threat of a fourth Covid-19 wave continue to rise with constantly rising daily infections, the Centre has announced the administration of free booster doses for all eligible adults in India. The booster Covid doses will be available to all adults from Friday (July 15). The doses will be available free of cost to all adults for only 75 days from today. “Under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, a 75-day free vaccination campaign will be conducted from 15 July, in which all citizens above the age of 18 years will be given free vaccination doses at government centres. Hearty thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this decision," announced health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.
As the free Covid booster vaccination is set to begin today, here’s all you need to know about the inoculation process.
Covid booster vaccination: Eligibility
According to the official announcement by the Union Health Ministry, all the beneficiaries aged 18 or above will be eligible for booster doses. People in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive.
Covid booster vaccination: How to register for ‘precaution dose’ on the Cowin portal or using the Aarogya Setu
- Open cowin.gov.in or in the Aarogya Setu app, go to the Cowin tab, and tap on the vaccination tab.
- Log in using the mobile number used for previous vaccination registration. Then enter the OTP. Only up to 4 people can be registered using the same mobile number on the Cowin portal.
- Those who have not been vaccinated so far will have to get their first two doses first by registering themselves.
- Those who are fully vaccinated and eligible for precaution dose, the system will show the slots for Precaution Dose in the Appointments Module.
- Tap on the ‘Precaution dose’ tab and then choose appointments.
- Choose the appointment based on your location, Pincode, etc and tap/click on Book appointment. The appointment should get confirmed and details can be downloaded from the app.
