Covid-19 booster vaccination: As the threat of a fourth Covid-19 wave continue to rise with constantly rising daily infections, the Centre has announced the administration of free booster doses for all eligible adults in India. The booster Covid doses will be available to all adults from Friday (July 15). The doses will be available free of cost to all adults for only 75 days from today. “Under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, a 75-day free vaccination campaign will be conducted from 15 July, in which all citizens above the age of 18 years will be given free vaccination doses at government centres. Hearty thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this decision," announced health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

As the free Covid booster vaccination is set to begin today, here’s all you need to know about the inoculation process.

Covid booster vaccination: Eligibility

According to the official announcement by the Union Health Ministry, all the beneficiaries aged 18 or above will be eligible for booster doses. People in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive.

Covid booster vaccination: How to register for ‘precaution dose’ on the Cowin portal or using the Aarogya Setu