Covid-19 cases in Delhi may go down soon, no plan of lockdown: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The cases of Covid-19 in Delhi are going up, but hospital admission rate has stabilised, which is a good sign, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday (January 13). But the capital will report more than 27,000 cases today, he added.

"Delhi is expected to report around 27,500 Covid cases today as well. The rate of hospital admissions among Covid patients is stagnant for the last 4 days, which is a good sign. Bed occupancy stands at 15%," said Jain, adding, "There is no plan of lockdown."

Jain also added that hospital admission rate stabilising also indicates that coronavirus cases may go down soon. The minister also said that they have got Covid-related deaths audited and "they are mostly among those with comorbidities."

Meanwhile, India saw a massive surge in Covid cases and recorded 2,47,417 new infections, 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,85,035, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (January 13, 2022). The active cases stand at 11,17,531.

An increase of 1,62,212 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 84,825 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,47,15,361.

(With Agency inputs)

