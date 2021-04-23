COVID-19 crisis: Maharashtra puts out ads in foreign newspapers for procuring Remdesivir drug

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government has reportedly published advertisements in international newspapers for procurement of Remdesivir injections for COVID-19 patients.

The state government said that they will soon start the process of procuring Remdesivir injections from other countries. Singapore, Bangladesh and Egypt have reached out and shown willingness to supply Remedesvir drug, as per Zee News report.

On Thursday (April 22), Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state had been allocated barely 26,000 injections of Remdesivir by the Centre as against its requirement of 50,000 vials daily.

Live TV