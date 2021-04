New Delhi: The Haryana government led by Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday (April 30) announced a weekend lockdown in at least nine districts of the state including Gurugram and Faridabad, in an attempt to keep a check on the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The nine districts where the weekend lockdown, starting from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on May 3, has been enforced are Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad.