Covid-19 impact: Haryana bars entry into schools for unvaccinated kids aged 15-18

New Delhi: In a strict measure, the Haryana government has decided not to allow unvaccinated children in the age group of 15 to 18 years to enter schools once they reopen.

Taking to Twitter, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij made the announcement on Saturday (January 15). He wrote, “Children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen. Parents are requested to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from COVID.”

Children in the age group pf 15 to 18 years will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen.Parents are requested to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from COVID — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 15, 2022

The schools in Haryana are currently closed in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken during a meeting with officials to review the current Covid situation in the state on Friday.

"During the meeting, the health minister urged all the parents of children between 15 to 18 years of age to get their wards vaccinated at the earliest, as when the schools open, those who have not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the school," PTI quoted the official statement.

More than 15 lakh children in the state between 15-18 years of age are eligible for Covid-19 vaccine. India had started the vaccination of teenagers between the ages of 15 to 18 from January 3.

Meanwhile, Haryana registered 8,841 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, according to an official bulletin on Friday. The active cases in the state have reached 41,420, while the death toll rose to 10,091. The coronavirus caseload in the state has reached 8,28,948.

(With agency inputs)

