हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: India sees less than 20,000 new cases after 201 days, active count drops to 2.92 lakh

According to the health ministry, India recorded less than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for the 93rd consecutive day.

COVID-19: India sees less than 20,000 new cases after 201 days, active count drops to 2.92 lakh
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: India recorded 18,795 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and saw less than 20,000 fresh infections for the first time in 201 days, the health ministry informed on Tuesday (September 28) morning. With this, the country's active coronavirus count has dropped to 2,92,206, which is also the lowest in 192 days. 

According to the health ministry, India recorded less than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for the 93rd consecutive day.

India also registered 26,030 recoveries and 179 deaths between Monday and Tuesday morning. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 3.29 crore, while the death toll stands at 4,47,373.

This is to be noted that India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It then went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and touched the one-crore mark on December 19.

India then saw the COVID-19 situation improving at the start of this year, but due to the second wave that hit the country in April, it saw the total tally crossing the grim milestone of two crore on May 4. It then crossed the three-crore mark on June 23.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 87 crores after more than 1.02 crore doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Akash prime missile destroys aerial target with pinpoint accuracy - WATCH

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Viral Video: CCTV footage of a painful road accident from Haryana's Hisar goes viral