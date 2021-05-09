हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

COVID-19: Indian Railways cancels several special trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani from today – Check complete list here

According to the Indian Railways, the special trains have been cancelled due to low occupancy and other operational reasons. 

COVID-19: Indian Railways cancels several special trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani from today – Check complete list here
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid the raging second wave of coronavirus in the country, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel several trains including Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Duranto, Vande Bharat and Jan Shatabdi Express from today (May 9, 2021).

According to the Northern Railway, the special trains have been cancelled due to low occupancy and other operational reasons. 

Earlier, the Eastern Railway had decided to discontinue 16 trains from May 7 due to poor patronization, whereas, the South Central Railway (SCR) had also cancelled 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. 

Check the list of special trains that have been cancelled starting May 9.

COVID-19: Indian Railways cancels several special trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani from today – Check complete list here

COVID-19: Indian Railways cancels several special trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani from today – Check complete list here

Meanwhile, India reported over new 4.01 lakh COVID-19 cases on Saturday that the country's total caseload to 2.18 crore. This was the third consecutive day that India has recorded more than four lakh fresh coronavirus infections. In the past 16 days, India has been recording over three lakh daily cases. While over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 10 days.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysCOVID-19CoronavirusNorthern RailwayTrains
Next
Story

COVID-19: Goa to go under complete curfew from today, see what's allowed and what's not

Must Watch

PT43M37S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): What precautions to take when COVID is cured?