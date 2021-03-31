COVID-19 mortality rate may be low but don't let guard down: Karnataka Health Minster K Sudhakar

Mangaluru: The COVID-19 mortality rate in Dakshina Kannada may be low but the people should not let their guard down, said Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday (March 31).

He made the statement a day after authorities imposed Section 144 in the district due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"The mortality rate in Dakshina Kannada district may be low at present but that does not mean the guard can be let down in the fight against COVID-19. I have asked the District administration to strictly enforce the guidelines for travellers from Kerala," Sudhakar said.

Expressing displeasure over frontline workers not coming forward to take the COVID-19 vaccination, he said that the move does not inspire confidence among the public.

"Dakshina Kannada district is doing well in terms of healthcare but there is a need to do better," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Health Minister toured Kudupu (Vamanjoor) Primary Health Centre (PHC), Bantwal Taluk General Hospital, Wenlock District General Hospital and Lady Goschen Hospital, to review their functioning and their preparedness for the COVID-19 fight.

Sudhakar also announced that the Punjalakatte PHC in Bantwal taluk of the Dakshina Kannada district will soon be upgraded to international standards.

Speaking to the media after a review of the Dakshina Kannada district health machinery, Sudhakar said that the Punjalakatte PHC, which was built on a four-acre land during the British era, required an up-gradation as footfalls have increased manifold.

The move has already been approved by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in the recent budget to develop PHCs to global standards.

The plan will be developed at a cost of Rs 6 crores, including the construction of housing for doctors, nurses, and Group D workers.

"I inspected the Bantwal Taluk General Hospital today. The officers concerned have brought to my attention many issues including appointment of Group D workers and procurement of some medical equipment," he said adding that those issues would be resolved.

He further said that although the Bantwal Taluk General Hospital has facilities to carry out surgeries, it is not being used currently.

