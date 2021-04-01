COVID-19: Mumbai Mayor hints at imposing strict restrictions, malls, temples may be shut

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday (April 1) hinted at imposing strict restrictions in the city in order to curb the rising cases of COVID-19.

He has said that malls, temples and other public spaces which attract large gatherings may be temporarily closed.

The mayor said that shops may be allowed to open on alternate days. Hotels may run with 50 per cent capacity.

Entry of passengers may be closed in local trains except for employees associated with emergency services.

Private offices may be asked to call employees in a staggered manner in different shifts.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned that if people do not follow laid out COVID-19 rules then a total lockdown will have to be imposed. Rajesh Tope started while attending an event in Maharashtra's Jalna.

He said that if people do not wear masks, do not follow social distancing norms then lockdown will have to be imposed.

The COVID-19 virus tightened its grip in the state with a staggering 227 new deaths on Wednesday. The case tally crossed the 28 lakh mark, with over 1 lakh new cases in just the last 72 hours, health officials said on Wednesday.

Recording 39,544 new cases, down from the highest 41,404 on March 28, the state tally crossed 28 lakh to reach 28,12,980, the highest in India.

