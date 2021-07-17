Curbs to control COVID: Rajasthan government bans all religious gathering

New Delhi: In view of upcoming religious festivals including Kanwar Yatra and Eid-ul-Zuha, the Rajasthan government on Saturday (July 17, 2021) decided to ban all religious programmes and congregations in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As per the notification from the state government, even the annual Mudiya Poono Mela, which is organized every year in Mathura’s Govardhan area, will not be held this year. The update also added that the devotees will not be allowed to gather for the Chaturmas festival as well.

Additionally, the state government has also requested all devotees to worship and offer prayers at home while strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh allows Kanwar Yatra from July 25, CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols

Issuing a fresh order, the state government also cancelled the Kanwar Yatra and imposed restrictions on prayers and public and religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

Meanwhile, there are currently 522 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, as per the union health ministry. A total of 9,43,788 recoveries and 8,947 deaths have been reported in the state so far. As many as 2,75,00,622 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 2,23,73,512 first doses and 51,27,110 second doses.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV