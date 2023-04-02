Covid-19: Tamil Nadu To Conduct Mock Drill In Govt Hospitals On April 10, 11 Amid Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Chennai: Tamil Nadu health department would be conducting a mock Covid drill at all the government hospitals in the state on April 10 and 11. A statement from the State health minister`s office said that the mock Covid drill is planned as the number of Covid cases has increased in the state.



While speaking to IANS, Tamil Nadu health minister, Ma Subramanian said, "The Omicron variant is spreading in the country and we are making the health workers prepared for handling it if a sudden spike happens. The mock drill on Covid is intended to ensure that the healthcare workers are prepared well to tackle any situation of Covid spike."



He also said that the state is equipped with the necessary Oxygen facilities to handle any situation due to a spike in cases.



The Tamil Nadu health department has also directed all health workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and students of medicine, nursing, and paramedical courses to wear masks regularly as the Covid cases are increasing in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,824 new Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a spike of 27 per cent from the previous day, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Sunday.



The active cases now stand at 18,389, while 1,33,153 tests were done to detect the virus. The daily positivity rate was 2.87 per cent and weekly positivity rate 2.24 per cent.



The active cases stand at 0.04 per cent and recovery rate currently at 98.77 per cent. 1,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased the total recoveries to 4,41,73,335.



Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, 220.66 crore vaccine doses (95.21 crore second dose and 22.86 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive and 2,799 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

