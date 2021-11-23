हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Serum Institute of India to start Covishield supply to COVAX countries

"The first consignment from the Pune facility of Serum Institute of India was scheduled to leave for Nepal today. However, due to some reason, it has been delayed by two to three days," said SII sources.

Serum Institute of India to start Covishield supply to COVAX countries
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) will start COVID-19 vaccines supply to COVAX countries soon, sources said on Monday. Serum Institute of India was supposed to start Covishield vaccine supply to COVAX countries from Monday, after it received approval from the government of India, to supply COVID vaccines to other countries.

"The first consignment from the Pune facility of Serum Institute of India was scheduled to leave for Nepal today. However, due to some reason, it has been delayed by two to three days," said SII sources.

"However the clarity on the exact date of the consignment dispatch is still awaited," sources added.

Earlier, the government of India has allowed the SII to start the supply of vaccines to other countries in the world. The supply of COVID vaccines to other countries was banned by the government in April this year.

Earlier, in a tweet Serum Institute of India`s chairman, Adar Poonawala had said that around 200 million doses of Covishield are stockpiled with the states in India.

Being the world`s largest manufacturer of vaccines, SII now produces over 120 million doses of Covishield every month, and according to some sources, there are over 150 million doses stockpiled in the manufacturer's Shalini Bhardwaj Pune facility.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusSerum Institute of India (SII)COVAX vaccine
Next
Story

Good news! UK adds India-made Covaxin to its list of approved COVID-19 vaccines

Must Watch

PT6M50S

DNA: Which are the weakest passwords in India?