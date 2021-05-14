COVID-19 vaccine comparison: Know all about Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V ahead of vaccination

New Delhi: The Niti Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul on Thursday (May 13, 2021) outlined the central government’s plan which involved a total of eight COVID-19 vaccines that will help India authorities inoculate all its citizens by the end of 2021.

The Centre has given a push to increase vaccine manufacturing and has issued emergency use authorisation to Biological E, Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute of India for Novavax, Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine, Gennova and Sputnik V.

But for the time being, there will be three options available for the Indian citizens from the upcoming week. These options include Russia’s Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine- Covishiled and Serum institute of India’s Covaxin.

Sputnik V is an adenovirus-based vaccine that is being used by Russia for mass vaccination and has been approved by over 59 countries around the globe.

Sputnik V is also known as Gam-Covid-Vac. This Russian vaccine is a combination of two different adenoviruses (Ad26 and Ad5), which are the viruses that cause common cold. These adenoviruses are combined with SARS-CoV-2 for the treatment, which prompts the body to make an immune response to it.

Additionally, Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shares its name with the world’s first artificial satellite made by Russia.

A leading peer-reviewed medical journal The BMJ, had earlier written on the princess of Sputnik V. The medical journal mentioned, “By the time the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic in early March 2020, the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow was already working on a prototype of Sputnik V, funded by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund.”

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, commonly known as Covishield in India, is also based on the same philosophy. It “is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees. It has been modified to look more like coronavirus - although it can’t cause illness,” as per a BBC report.

On the other hand, India-based Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine, which is made up of killed coronaviruses. “Bharat Biotech used a sample of the coronavirus, isolated by India’s National Institute of Virology. When administered, immune cells can still recognise the dead virus, prompting the immune system to make antibodies against the pandemic virus,” the BBC report read.

Other reports on Covaxin also added that it works by teaching the immune system to make antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

