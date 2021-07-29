COVID 19: West Bengal cinema halls to open with 50 per cent seating capacity

New Delhi: Amid reports of the imminent third wave of COVID-19, the West Bengal government on Thursday extended COVID-19 restrictions across the state until August 15. The government decided to extend the lockdown restrictions in the state after the central government pointed out a massive violation of safety measures in some states, mainly at tourist spots.

At the same time, the Bengal government on Thursday evening announced that all cinema halls in the state can operate with 50% seating capacity, with proper COVID protocols at workplace. On the other hand, all spas and swimming pools will continue to remain shut until further notice.

Swimming pools exclusively for routine practice of state, national, international level swimmers may remain open from 6am-10am.

All political, social, cultural, academic, entertainment-related gatherings, groupings and congregations shall continue to be prohibited.

All inter-state trains, factories, schools, colleges, and all educational institutes will remain closed. Only staff special local trains will be operational.

As per previous notification, Metro railways will operate five days a week with 50 per cent seating capacity. The service, however, will be suspended on every Saturday and Sunday till further orders.

As per the latest circular, government programmes may be allowed in indoor places with not more than 50 per cent of the total seating capacity.

West Bengal had on July 14 extended the lockdown restrictions until July 30 in view of experts warning about a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic by August or September. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced certain relaxations.

