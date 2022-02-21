CTET Result 2022: Students frustrated over delay in result at ctet.nic.in, vent out anger on Twitter - 'Don't test our patience'

CTET Result 2022: The unusual delay in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination is leading to frustration among the students. The CTET results were scheduled to release on the website - ctet.nic.in around a week ago. However, the results wasn't released on expected time, and the students, desperate to see their performane were kept themselves hooked to the official website (ctet.nic.in). However, the CTET results are yet to be released.

The students, frustrated and angry over the undue delay in the results, have now started venting out their anger on Twitter. The students, tagging CBSE and CTET and other relevant bodies, are asking for an official time and date for the results to be released. The CTET exam was conducted between December 16, 2021, and January 21, 2022 in in online or CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

Here is a look at tweets by students slamming delay in CTET results:

1. Abhi Rajput, a student, tagging CBSE HQ, wrote: "CBSE India, how much would be tensed to ctet aspirants for result … Don’t play with students future pls

2. Another student, Aksay, tagging CBSE HQ, wrote: "#ctetresult please give the result, we know you all are so busy but atlest have little time to notify us about when you going to give result or what is the issue. Please once think about us. Every minute is hard for us. Please dont play with our future."

3. Another student, Siddharth Mandesia, wrote: "CTET and CBSE are both of them irresponsible because they mentioned on their site to publish CTET results on 15th Feb but Still they didn't give any notification for publication for CTET result and I really disappointed from #CTET and #CBSE"

4. Another student, Prasanna Kumar, tagging CBSE HQ, wrote: "CTET DEC 21-22 Results will be published to which date Cbse_official @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp"

5. Another student, Amarendra Pandey, tagging CBSE HQ, wrote: "Release ctet result as soon as possible,Otherwise update something regarding result"

Important things to know about CTET Result 2022

The results of the CTET December 2021 examination are likely to be announced soon by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ctet.nic.in. The students who appeared for the exam are waiting anxiuously for the results. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test, in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, was conducted in online mode this time. The CTET December 2021 results - as per the official notification - would be soon released on its official website https://ctet.nic.in.

The result would be released on ctet.nic.in for 20 languages for two papers. Out of the two papers, Paper I was for a person who intended to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II was for people intending to be a teacher for classes VI toVIII.

CTET result 2021: How to check results at ctet.nic.in?

- Once CTET December 2021 results are declared, visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

- On the home, click on the "CTET December 2021 Result" link.

- You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your "Roll Number".

- Your CTET December 2021 Result will be displayed on your screen.

Some important things to be noted for CTET Result 2022:

- No rechecking or re-evaluation will be done once CTET Result 2021 is released on ctet.nic.in.

- CTET Results at Digilocker: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets and eligibility certificates for successful candidates will be available in Digital Format in at DigiLocker.

- CBSE on January 31st after releasing the answer key for CTET-December 2021, provided the candidates the window to challenge the same till February 4.

- The answer key for the CTET December-2021 exam is available at https://ctet.nic.in/