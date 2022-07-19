CUET UG 2022: NTA issues urgent notice for students- here’s why

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released an urgent notice for CUET candidates regarding the examination center for the 19th July exam. Candidates from various states received SMS from the testing agency on Monday directing them to download a revised admit card from the CUET website because the center assigned to them for Tuesday's exams had been changed due to technical issues. Although, when aspirants downloaded the revised admit card, there was no change in the assigned center.

Students taking the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to gain admission to undergraduate programs were left stranded for the second time in a week after being notified via text message that the exam centers had changed, only to discover that the revised admit cards did not reflect the change that was notified by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the agency in charge of administering the tests nationwide.

However, after being informed of the latest confusion, the NTA clarified on Monday evening that candidates were required to go to the "centers mentioned on their admit card." "Several candidates have inquired about a change in examination location for their July 19, 2022 examination." "Candidates are hereby advised to report to the center listed on their admit card, which can be downloaded from the website at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in," the NTA stated.

The same incident happened during the phase 1 examination where a last-minute change of exam centers led to many candidates missing the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test. On July 15, 2022, the first phase of the CUET 2022 exam began. On July 20, 2022, the CUET UG Phase 1 exam came to an end. The exam was being given in Computer Based Test (CBT) format. The NTA CUET exam was held in 510 cities across India and 13 cities outside of India.