Cyberabad police bust interstate criminal gang, seize Rs 18 lakh worth jewellery

Cyberabad: In a joint operation, the Special Operation Team of the Cyberabad Police Shamshabad zone along with Rajendra Nagar police have busted Interstate criminal gang on Monday and arrested eight members of the gang.

"The criminal gang members, who belong to Uttar Pradesh, were involved in committing the property offences by breaking the locked houses during daylight in various places.

In the operation, police have seized about 500 grams of gold ornaments and 500 grams of silver ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh," said Commissioner of Police Cyberabad VC Sajjanar.

The accused used Hyundai Verna car for their transportation to different parts of the country to commit house burglaries during daylight.