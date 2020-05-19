Cyclone Amphan approaches Odisha coast — States likely to be hit after it makes a landfall

Cyclone Amphan, which has intensified into an extremely super cyclone, is all set to make the landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The cyclone is rapidly moving towards the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh and is expected to make a landfall on May 20. At the time of the landfall, Cyclone Amphan is expected to carry wind speed of 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph. The states of Odisha and West Bengal have been on high alert. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible help to bo both states to deal with the situation arising out of its movement.

We bring to you a list of states and the impact they will face due to its movement:

Odisha:

Rain lashed some parts of Odisha on Tuesday as super cyclone 'Amphan' moved closer to the coasts, while the state government stepped up efforts to evacuate low-lying and vulnerable areas.

Light rains were witnessed in several areas of Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts of Odisha, and the intensity of rainfall and wind speed is likely to increase gradually.

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said since the super cyclone is gradually weakening, and its impact is unlikely to be very severe on Odisha. However, coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to be battered by heavy rains coupled with high velocity winds from Tuesday evening.

Fourteen units of National Disaster Response Force and 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in Odisha districts likely to be hit.

West Bengal:

The super cyclonic storm Amphan in west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm by noon on May 19. The Met department, which has issued an "orange message" for West Bengal, warned of extensive damage in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.

There is likely to be disruption of rail and road link at several places, uprooting of communication and power poles and extensive damage to all types of 'kutcha' houses. There is also likelihood of massive harm to standing crops, plantations and orchards.

Wind speeds along and off the coastal areas of West Bengal will reach 45 to 55 kmph with gusts of 65 kmph from Tuesday afternoon, and will gradually increase becoming gale wind speeds reaching 75 to 85 kmph with gusts up to 95 kmph from May 20 morning. Under its impact, the coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly are likely to experience light to moderate rain at many places with heavy downpour at isolated places on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, rainfall will occur in many places over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal, with extremely heavy rain at one or two places in Kolkata, Howrah, East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts.

Andaman and Nicobar:

The IMD has warned light to moderate rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 18. Squally wind speed reaching to up to 65 kmph are likely over the Andaman Sea.

Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya:

The IMD has also issued a warning to Sikkim and Meghalaya. According to the IMD, the districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will witness light to moderate rainfall on May 21. Heavy to very heavy falls are expected at a few places over the western districts of Assam and Meghalaya on May 21.