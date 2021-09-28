Cyclone Gulab: Several states to witness heavy rains today, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (September 28, 2021) said that Cyclone Gulab, which made landfall on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday evening, has now weakened into a Depression but warned that heavy rains are expected in several states. In a weather bulletin released at 12:50 AM, the IMD said that the Depression over north Telangana and adjoining south Chattisgarh and Vidarbha moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph and lay centred about 135 km east of Nizamabad (Telangana) and 270 km south-southeast of Nagpur Sonegaon (Vidarbha).

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours. The system is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around September 30 evening and there is a likelihood for the system to further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours," the weather department added.

Depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘GULAB’) at 2330 hrs IST of 27th September 2021 over north Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha pic.twitter.com/ChoJbJZqXt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 27, 2021

Rainfall warning:

According to IMD, Telangana is very likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is also likely over Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat and Goa may also see light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places.

Offices, schools, colleges in Telangana to remain shut today

Due to incessant rains and the imminent forecast of heavy rains, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for all government offices, private institutions, schools and all educational institutions on Tuesday. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao amid IMD's red alert for 14 districts of the State. The Met department warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts.

Cyclone Gulab's influence kills two in Bihar

Cyclone Gulab's influence has killed two siblings and left one injured in Bihar's Begusarai district on Monday afternoon. The deceased had reportedly gone into the jungle to collect leaves and wood for cooking when rainfall started in the area. As they tried to take shelter under a tree, it was struck by lightning, leaving two of them dead on the spot.

