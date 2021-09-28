हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Gulab

Cyclone Gulab: Several states to witness heavy rains today, predicts IMD

Cyclone Gulab, which made landfall on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday evening, has now weakened into a Depression. 

Cyclone Gulab: Several states to witness heavy rains today, predicts IMD
NDRF, ODRF carry out restoration, clearance drives in Odisha (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (September 28, 2021) said that Cyclone Gulab, which made landfall on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday evening, has now weakened into a Depression but warned that heavy rains are expected in several states. In a weather bulletin released at 12:50 AM, the IMD said that the Depression over north Telangana and adjoining south Chattisgarh and Vidarbha moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph and lay centred about 135 km east of Nizamabad (Telangana) and 270 km south-southeast of Nagpur Sonegaon (Vidarbha).

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours. The system is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around September 30 evening and there is a likelihood for the system to further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours," the weather department added.

Rainfall warning: 

According to IMD, Telangana is very likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is also likely over Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat and Goa may also see light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places. 

Offices, schools, colleges in Telangana to remain shut today

Due to incessant rains and the imminent forecast of heavy rains, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for all government offices, private institutions, schools and all educational institutions on Tuesday. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao amid IMD's red alert for 14 districts of the State. The Met department warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts.

Cyclone Gulab's influence kills two in Bihar

Cyclone Gulab's influence has killed two siblings and left one injured in Bihar's Begusarai district on Monday afternoon. The deceased had reportedly gone into the jungle to collect leaves and wood for cooking when rainfall started in the area. As they tried to take shelter under a tree, it was struck by lightning, leaving two of them dead on the spot.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cyclone GulabRainfall warningIMD
Next
Story

Mahant Narendra Giri death case: Anand Giri, two others accused of abetting suicide sent to CBI custody

Must Watch

PT22M56S

DNA: What could farmers do instead of Bharat Band?