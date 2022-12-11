topStoriesenglish
Cyclone Mandous: One dead, over 1,000 people in relief camps in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 4,647.4 hectares of agriculture and 532.68 hectares of horticulture crops were damaged due to rains while 170 houses were destroyed. K Padmavathi, a resident of Darjipalli village in YSR Kadapa district died on Saturday due to wall collapse.

Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh: One person died in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh and over 1,000 people have been lodged in relief camps following heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone 'Mandous', in some southern districts of the state. SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts were on alert due to possibility of flash floods in minor rivers-- Kandaleru, Maneru and Swarnamuki. The list of vulnerable mandals and villages have been sent to the district administrations for taking necessary precautionary measures, according to a government status report as on 8.30 am on Sunday.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on December 11 and 12, it said. K Padmavathi, a resident of Darjipalli village in YSR Kadapa district died on Saturday due to wall collapse.

A total of 4,647.4 hectares of agriculture and 532.68 hectares of horticulture crops were damaged due to rains while 170 houses were destroyed. As many as 140 SDRF and 95 NDRF personnel have been deployed in four districts to be pressed into service in case of any eventuality.

Cyclone alert messages have been sent through common alert protocol (CAP) to over one crore subscribers spread across the six districts, which are likely to be affected due to heavy rains during December 8-10.

