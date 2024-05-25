Cyclone Remal Latest Update: IMD Raises Red Alert For West Bengal, Check Landfall Date

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department informed that the deep depression over the East-central Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm on Saturday and make landfall on May 26 night along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The department has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall from May 26 to May 27 in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha. A storm surge of up to 1.5 metres is forecasted to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh at the time of landfall.

Deep Depression over East central BoB lay over same region about 420km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 420km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS. For details visit pic.twitter.com/GF8Db2utvB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2024

As the cyclone is going to hit the coastal region of West Bengal, the weather office has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea near the north Bay of Bengal till May 27 morning.

Cyclone 'Remal' Expected To Landfall On May 26

As per the forecast, The cyclone is likely to hit land with a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour, with gusts reaching up to 135 kmph in May 26, Sunday. This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal during this pre-monsoon season. The Cyclone is named Remal, given by Oman, as per the system of naming cyclones in the north Indian Ocean region.

IMD Alert For West Bengal's Districts As Cyclone Approaches

The Meteorological Department raised a red alert due to the prediction of heavy rainfall over the region of West Bengal's coastal districts South and North 24 Parganas on May 26 and May 27.

While, an orange alert was issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia and Purba Medinipur districts, warning of 80 to 90 kmph to 100 kmph wind speed and heavy to very heavy rain from May 26 to May 27. The wind speed will reach 60 to 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph and accompanied by heavy rain over the area of Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal. The IMD also warned the local people regarding flood which can cause major damage to vulnerable structures, power and communication lines, kutcha roads, crops and orchards in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

Cyclone Impact On Coastal Region Of Odisha

The coastal districts of Odisha- Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara are also going to witness heavy rain from May 26 to May27.