हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae: Power supply to be restored in entire Goa by May 19

A senior official said the restoration work is going on in the state round-the-clock.

Cyclone Tauktae: Power supply to be restored in entire Goa by May 19
Picture credit: PTI

Panaji: The electricity supply in Goa snapped due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae will be restored by Wednesday (May 19), the state electricity department said on Tuesday (May 18).

Most areas in Goa plunged into darkness on Sunday after high-speed winds coupled with rains uprooted transmission cables, poles and trees.

"We have managed to restore 80 per cent of the snapped electricity supply in Goa. Rest 20 per cent supply would be restored by tomorrow (Wednesday) morning," a senior official said, according to news agency PTI.

He said the restoration work is going on in the state round-the-clock.

"The damage caused by the cyclone is huge," the official said, adding more than 700-800 low tension poles lay broken while over 100 high tension 11 KV poles are damaged.

Besides, more than 30 Distribution Transformer Centres (DTCs) have been destroyed while the other 200 DTCs are hit by a glitch.

The department is trying to re-erect four to five 33 KV towers that fell due to high-speed winds, he added. "Several electric conductors have snapped while kilometres of electricity cable has been damaged," he added.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cyclone TauktaeCyclone alertGoa cyclone
Next
Story

Big news on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal reviews education strategy with states, seeks suggestions

Must Watch

PT10M54S

BJP is promoting fake toolkit: Congress