Cyclone Yaas: IAF airlifts 950 NDRF personnel, Indian Railways suspends over 25 trains as cyclonic storm moves towards Odisha, West Bengal

New Delhi: In view of Cyclone Yaas which is likely to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, while the Indian Railways has cancelled over 25 trains ahead of the cyclonic storm.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday (May 23) informed that the Armed Forces have commenced preparations to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Yaas and that the IAF has also airlifted 70 tonnes of load from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair in 15 Transport Aircraft.

"Sixteen transport aircraft and 26 helicopters are on standby for immediate deployment. Indian Navy, fresh from Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and rescue operations on the Western Coast, has moved 10 HADR pallets to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, while five HADR pallets are ready at Port Blair," the Ministry of Defence informed.

#CycloneYaas Airlift of 21T of #HADR eqpt & 334 personnel of @NDRFHQ by 5xC-130 aircraft from Patna & Varanasi to Kolkata and Arakkonam to Port Blair is currently underway. #IAF has airlifted 606 personnel and 57T load of NDRF since 21 May, to mitigate the cyclone effect. pic.twitter.com/CrhmhJAwX3 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 23, 2021

#CycloneYaas#IAF deployed 1xC17, 3xC130 and 2xAn-32 for transportation of @NDRFHQ personnel and load from Jamnagar to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. Airlift by 3xC130 and 1xIL-76 from Jamnagar to the same destinations is under progress.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/SG27L7KMlS — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

Eight ships of Eastern Naval Command and Andaman and Nicobar Command have also been embarked with HADR Bricks to provide succour to the people likely to be impacted. Besides this, four diving and 10 flood relief columns have also been pre-positioned at Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Chilika for rendering assistance to civil administration at short notice.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also mobilised its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas and stated that all the ashore, afloat and aviation units are on high alert. The ICG ships and aircraft have been deployed in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea and the ICG Remote Operating Stations are relaying weather alert messages in local languages on MMB radio for the seafarers and fishermen.

"Navtex warnings are being issued regularly and International safety Net (ISN) has been activated to alert the vessels in/transiting through the area. Ships at anchorage have also been advised to take shelter and Single Point Mooring (SPM) operators for necessary safety measures," the MoD said.

The ICG has deployed 16 ships and three aircraft per day on average across the deep waters of the Bay of Bengal as well as off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

#CycloneYaas Port/shipping authorities, Oil rigs, fisheries association & local admin along East coast & #AndamanNicobar alerted & contingency measures being coordinated. #ICG Disaster Response Teams with boats & life saving gears standby @DefenceMinIndia @shipmin_india pic.twitter.com/vjGFbRPK01 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 23, 2021

#Pre-emptive measures for CycloneYaas likely to form in Bay of Bengal. @IndiaCoastGuard ships at #AndamanNicobar relayed weather warning to mariners & fishermen urging them to return to shore or take shelter in nearest Port @DefenceMinIndia @shipmin_india pic.twitter.com/dOFLzHOeaV — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 21, 2021

#Pre-emptive measures for likely #CycloneYaas continues. @IndiaCoastGuard ships and aircraft on East coast relayed weather warning to mariners & fishermen at sea. Shipping, Ports, fisheries, Oil rigs and other shore authorities also informed about likelihood of cyclone. pic.twitter.com/c8bdoOVXS7 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 21, 2021

In addition, 31 Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, lifebuoys and lifejackets are on standby and medical teams and ambulances have also been kept on standby for swift mobilisation.

The Eastern Railway on Sunday has also cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29 due to Cyclone Yaas. The Railways shared the list of the trains that have been cancelled.

Some Eastern coastal area bound train will remain cancelled in view of cyclone 'YAAS' as precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/DeAC2BQDgY — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) May 23, 2021

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (May 24) morning, depression over the East-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Deep Depression and about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair. It will intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by Monday morning and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into a Deep Depression and about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May morning and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/khnZP3n67v — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2021

It is expected to cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts on the evening of May 26 and the IMD has predicted the wind speed of the cyclone to be around 155-165 km per hour, gusting to 185 km per hour.

