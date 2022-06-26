Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh who was sentenced to death for spying by Pakistan, dies
Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Indian national Sarabjit Singh who was sentenced to death for spying by a Pakistan court, has died on Saturday (June 25, 2022), news agency ANI reported. Kaur's last rites will be held at Bhikhiwind in Punjab on Sunday.
