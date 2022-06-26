NewsIndia
DALBIR KAUR

Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh who was sentenced to death for spying by Pakistan, dies

Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Indian national Sarabjit Singh who was sentenced to death for spying by a Pakistan court, has died on Saturday (June 25, 2022), news agency ANI reported. Kaur's last rites will be held at Bhikhiwind in Punjab on Sunday.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

