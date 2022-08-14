NewsIndia
DALIT STUDENT

Dalit boy dies after being beaten by school teacher for touching pot of water in Rajasthan

According to the doctors, the boy's ear had burst during the alleged beating by his school teacher Chail Singh.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 10:32 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • A third standard Dalit student was thrashed to death by his school teacher
  • He was punished for touching a water container in school
  • The boy died during treatment on Saturday afternoon

Jaipur: A third standard Dalit student, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad after being beaten up at a school in Rajasthan`s Jalore district for touching a water container, died on Saturday.

On July 20, the boy had touched a pot of water which infurated his teacher Chail Singh, who thrashed him so badly that his condition became critical, said Devaram, the deceased child`s father.

"My son was beaten up in the school in the name of casteism. His health started deteriorating after the thrashing, so we took him to the Jalore District Hospital. From there he was referred to Udaipur. As his health did not improve there, we took him to Ahmedabad a few days later. He died during treatment on Saturday afternoon," Devaram said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the vein of the child`s ear had burst during the beating.

The incident took place at Surana village in Jalore district.

Soon after the child died, the police detained Chail Singh, the accused teacher.

The child was studying at Saraswati Vidya Mandir. An inquiry committee has been formed by the Chief Block Education Officer to probe the matter.

Jalore SP Harshvardhan Aggarwal said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

