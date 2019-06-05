Dalit youth beaten up for entering temple in Rajasthan’s Pali

In yet another instance of atrocity against members of Dalit community, a youth was beaten up by a group of men for allegedly entering a temple in Pali in Rajasthan. The incident occurred on June 1 in Dhaneriya village of Pali district, when the youth was tied using a rope and beaten mercilessly in scorching heat.

The youth invited the ire of some villagers after he entered a temple in the village. His hands and legs were tied using a rope and was pushed on the floor. He was then beaten up ruthlessly by some members of the village.

Eyewitnesses said that the youth kept pleading for forgiveness but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

The incident was filmed by some of the onlookers, who even circulated the same on social media platforms. Despite the video going viral on social media and the police being aware of the situation, no action was taken by the cops initially.

The victim’s uncle filed a complaint in this regard two days after the incident. Questions are being raised on the police as to why they did not act despite knowing about the crime.

This comes just a month after a 23-year-old Dalit man died after being beaten up by a group of upper caste men in Uttarakhand’s Tehri. He was beaten up for eating in front of them at a wedding reception in Tehri district.

The deceased was identified as Jeetendra. The incident took place on April 26 in Shrikot village of Tehri district.