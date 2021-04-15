Darul Uloom issues fatwa asking Muslims to follow COVID protocol while offering prayers

New Delhi: Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa asking the Muslims to follow the instructions of the local administration while offering prayers of Jumma during the holy month of Ramadan.

The caretaker of the organization, Mohtamim Qari Usman Mansoorpuri, had raised the issue earlier citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, the administration said that the local guidelines issued by the authority must be followed.

If the authorities allow 50 people to enter a mosque and offer namaz, the same should be followed, the organization said.

Darul Uloom also said that if there isn’t sufficient space to offer prayers, the same can be done from any other place. In this case, at least three adults and an Imam must be present.

The organization also stressed the need of maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

India reported 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases alongside 93,528 recoveries and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 14,71,877.

