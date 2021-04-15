हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Darul Uloom Deoband

Darul Uloom issues fatwa asking Muslims to follow COVID protocol while offering prayers

If the authorities allow 50 people to enter a mosque and offer namaz, the same should be followed, the organization said.

Darul Uloom issues fatwa asking Muslims to follow COVID protocol while offering prayers
File Photo

New Delhi: Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa asking the Muslims to follow the instructions of the local administration while offering prayers of Jumma during the holy month of Ramadan.

The caretaker of the organization, Mohtamim Qari Usman Mansoorpuri, had raised the issue earlier citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, the administration said that the local guidelines issued by the authority must be followed.

If the authorities allow 50 people to enter a mosque and offer namaz, the same should be followed, the organization said.

Darul Uloom also said that if there isn’t sufficient space to offer prayers, the same can be done from any other place. In this case, at least three adults and an Imam must be present.

The organization also stressed the need of maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

India reported 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases alongside 93,528 recoveries and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 14,71,877.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Darul Uloom DeobandJummaCOVID-19covid-19 in india
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee urges EC to hold elections for remaining phases at one go citing COVID surge

Must Watch

PT26M9S

DNA: Complete Lockdown is only 'solution' for COVID-19?