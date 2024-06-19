Advertisement
CHENNAI

Daughter of YSR Congress RS MP Allegedly Runs Over and Kills Man in Chennai, Granted Bail

Madhuri, daughter of YSR Congress MP Beeda Masthan Rao, allegedly ran over and killed a man in Chennai with her BMW. She was arrested but later granted bail.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 07:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Chennai: Daughter of YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao, Madhuri, allegedly ran her self-driven BMW over a 24-year-old painter in Chennai's Besant Nagar. The victim, Surya, tragically lost his life due to the impact. The driver, Madhuri, was accompanied by a female friend. 

After the recent high-profile porsche accident that gauged a lot of heat, now another case has come to the fore which involves someone powerful.  Right after the incident, Madhuri fled the scene, while her friend engaged in an argument with onlookers. Despite their efforts, Surya succumbed to his injuries. Surya recently got married. 

Authorities reviewed CCTV footage and discovered that the car belonged to the BMR Group, registered in Puducherry. Madhuri was arrested but later granted bail at the police station. 

Madhuri's Background

Mr. Beeda Masthan Rao, Madhuri's father, is a Rajya Sabha MP and has also served as an MLA. The BMR Group is well-known in the seafood industry.

 

