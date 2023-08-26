Day Of Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3: August 23 Declared National Space Day

New Delhi: August 23 of every year will now be celebrated as the National Space Day in India to mark the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the commemoration of the India's national space day as he met the team of ISRO scientists behind the success of the country's lunar mission.

The declaration of the National Space Day comes after the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon on August 23, 2023. With this India became the fourth country to successfully touch down the lunar surface and the first to land on the south pole of the moon.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a meeting with S Somanath, the head of ISRO, along with the group of scientists responsible for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. The rendezvous took place at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru. During this encounter, PM Modi extended his congratulations to S Somanath and the entire team for their triumphant achievement in safely landing Chandrayaan on the lunar surface on August 23rd.

As ISRO's leader, S Somanath welcomed the Prime Minister and received a friendly pat on the back from PM Modi at the Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex. Following this, the Prime Minister had the opportunity to connect with the collective that orchestrated the successful touchdown of India's lunar probe, Chandrayaan-3, onto the moon's terrain.

PM Modi Names Landing Site of Chandrayaan-3 Shivshakti

In an address to the brilliant minds behind Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi made a significant announcement. He declared that the location where the Vikram lander gently touched down will now be referred to as 'Shivshakti,' while the site where Chandrayaan 2 encountered an unfortunate crash landing on the lunar surface has been designated as 'Tiranga.'