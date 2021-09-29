Days after leaving Congress, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro to join TMC today

New Delhi: Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro is all set to join Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with three others on Wednesday (September 29).

Former Ponda MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Sahitya Akademi awardee N Shivdas and environmentalist Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar will also join TMC today, ANI reported.

Faleiro, who has served two terms as Chief Minister of Goa, on Monday tendered his resignation as an MLA to the Speaker of Goa Assembly. Addressing a press conference in Panaji following his resignation, the ex-Goa CM said, "Mamata Banerjee has fought and succeeded in stopping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from entering Bengal. She symbolises woman empowerment - she can bring the country back on the track of development and progress."

Before quitting, Faleiro served as the Chairman of the Election Coordination Committee for Goa Assembly polls and was All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of North-Eastern states.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao had told ANI that Faleiro has resigned from the primary membership of the party as well. His resignation becomes significant as Goa will witness elections next year.

Faleiro is the second big name who left Congress to join TMC in recent days. Earlier in August, former Congress MP from Assam`s Silchar and ex-president of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev joined the TMC. She is now assigned to look after TMC`s affairs in Tripura. A few days back, Sushmita Dev was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

Many BJP leaders have also recently left the party to join TMC since Banerjee’s resounding victory in West Bengal Assembly polls in May this year. Former union minister Babul Supriyo, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and three BJP MLAs have recently switched over to TMC.

