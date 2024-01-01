Declared Terrorist! Son Of Former Punjab Cop, Killer Of Sidhu Moosewala, Reached Canada On Student Visa - Story Of Dreaded Criminal Goldy Brar

The Central government today declared Goldy Brar as a terrorist. Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. His other names are Satwinder Singh and Satinderjit Singh. He is also accused of killing Faridkot Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar alias Pehalwan.

Who Is Goldy Brar?

Satwinder Singh's father Shamsher Singh was in Punjab police. His mother's name is Preetpal Kaur and he was born on 11.04.1994. He hails from the Muktsar region of Punjab. Goldy Brar fled to Canada in 2017 on a student visa. He has been running extortion business from there besides ordering hits on opponents and extorting money from rich individuals.

After reaching Canada, Brar took over operations of Bishnoi Gan founded by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Brar is accused of running contract killing and extortion rackets in India from Canada. INTERPOl has already issued a Red Corner notice against Goldy Brar and a non-bailable warrant dated 12.12.2022 has been issued against him in India.

What MHA Notification Said?

The MHA said that the Central government believes the gangster is involved in terrorism and thus his name has been added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule of the act. The Home Ministry said that Brar is presently residing in Brampton, Canada and is associated with terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International. The MHA indirectly said that Brar has got support from Pakistan and has been involved in multiple killing and professes radical ideology. It also said that Goldy Brar has been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunitions and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also involded in providing sharp shooters.

The government also said that the gangster and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other national acitivies.