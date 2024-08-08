New Delhi: BJD supremo and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and said it was a "deeply emotional moment" for him.

The Indian team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match in Paris.

"Congratulate #IndianHockey Team on winning consecutive bronze medals in #Olympics after so many decades. Indian team's historic medal at #ParisOlympics2024 has swelled every Indian's heart in pride.

"It is also a deeply emotional moment for me personally. May this bring back the halcyon days for hockey, bringing more and more laurels for the country. Best wishes," Patnaik, who was first chief minister in India to sponsor hockey in 2018, said in a post on X.

Patnaik was a goal keeper in his school hockey team at Doon School.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Olympics.

Taking to X, Majhi said, "Many congratulations and best wishes to Indian Hockey team for winning the bronze medal by defeating Spain 2-1 at Olympics. This victory is a matter of pride and glory for crores of Indians. Jai Hind."

Odisha has been the official sponsor of both men and women Indian hockey teams since 2018.

Majhi recently announced the extension of Odisha's sponsorship of Indian hockey by another three years. While Patnaik had extended Odisha's sponsorship till 2033, Majhi further extended it till 2036.

The Odisha Olympic Association expressed its heartiest congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team for securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The association, in a statement, said it would give Amit Rohidas, who hails from Odisha, a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

The association also hailed the role of the state government and said that has been "absolutely remarkable and instrumental for the development of hockey in Odisha".

The Odisha government has also organised two editions of FIH Hockey Men's World Cup. The state government has also built the world's largest hockey stadium at Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20,000.