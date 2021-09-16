हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ministry of Defence

Defence Ministry forms 15-member expert committee to review NCC, includes MS Dhoni, Anand Mahindra

The committee will suggest “measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors”.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Thursday (September 16) announced that it has formed a 15-member expert committee for a comprehensive review of National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The committee will be chaired by former MP Baijayant Panda and will include former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, industrialist Anand Mahindra and former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

“Ministry of Defence has constituted a High-Level Expert Committee, under the chairmanship of former Member of Parliament Shri Baijayant Panda, for a comprehensive review of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant in changing times,” the ministry said in a statement.

Other members of the expert committee include MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar, Vasudha Kamat, Former VC, SNDT Women’s University etc.

The committee will suggest “measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors”.

It also aims to “propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study and recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum,” said the ministry.

The NCC is the largest uniformed organization that aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life.

Tags:
Ministry of DefenceNational Cadet CorpsNCCMS DhoniAnand Mahindra
