Delhi: 24-Year-Old Man, Stressed Over Medical Bills, Dies By Suicide In Hotel

The deceased identified as Nitesh had booked a room in the hotel on Tuesday afternoon (March 21) and entered the hotel with a small bag as per an IANS report.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Delhi: 24-Year-Old Man, Stressed Over Medical Bills, Dies By Suicide In Hotel

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man died by suicide in a hotel in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, officials reported on Wednesday (March 22). The man left a suicide note in which he expressed that he was upset about his long-term illness and the cost of his treatments. As per an IANS report, the deceased identified as Nitesh had booked a room in the hotel on Tuesday afternoon (March 21) and entered the hotel with a small bag in which he presumably carried an oxygen cylinder. 

"A suicide note was found near his body. In the letter, the deceased expressed that he was upset due to his prolonged illness and the bills incurred by his treatment. He searched on the internet to learn ways to end life and saw many videos online for painless ways to die," said the official, as quoted by IANS.

He was found dead with a plastic bag covering his face and through it, a tube was connected to a small oxygen cylinder. An official told IANS that the preliminary cause of death seemed to be due to an intake of excessive oxygen. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Financial issues can often burden people to a great extent and push them to take extreme steps in their lives. 

In a similar case, a tea seller in Madhya Pradesh died by suicide and in a note wrote that he took this step due to his financial condition and as he felt "there was no solution left." The tea seller reportedly suffered losses after the successive lockdowns during the pandemic, and later his shop was allegedly removed by the administration as part of an anti-encroachment drive.

