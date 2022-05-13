हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anti-encroachment drive

Delhi anti-encroachment drive: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs on Saturday over 'bulldozer action'

The development comes a day after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by Delhi police for participating in a protest against the demolition drive in the Madanpur Khadar area. 

Delhi anti-encroachment drive: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs on Saturday over &#039;bulldozer action&#039;
Pic Courtesy: L (File pic) + R (IANS)

New Delhi: Amid an anti-encroachment drive in several parts of the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting at the CM House on May 14, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Friday (May 13). According to ANI, AAP said that the meeting has been called over the 'bulldozer action' in different areas Delhi. “All MLAs of the party will be present at the meeting,” the party added. The development comes a day after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by Delhi police when he was participating in a protest against the demolition drive in the Madanpur Khadar area. 

Protests ensued on Thursday when the officials of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) reached Madanpur Khadar area to carry out the demolition drive. However, the anti-encroachment drive continued amid agitation and sloganeering by the locals. Two five-story under-construction buildings were razed down during the drive, IANS reported. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was among those agitating against the drive, was arrested for "obstructing a public servant from discharge of duty" and sent to judicial custody, as per ANI. 

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a letter to stop the "destruction" being carried out in the city due to the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled municipal bodies. In a virtual briefing, Sisodia also decried the "bulldozer politics" of the saffron party, claiming that the MCDs are planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in Delhi. 

"Of these, 60 lakh houses are in unauthorised colonies while the remaining three lakh are those where people have extended their balconies or covered them. We have learnt that notices have been sent to them," Sisodia was quoted as saying by PTI. 

"This will lead to a huge destruction in the national capital. Almost 70 per cent of the population of Delhi will be rendered homeless," the AAP leader added. 

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing demolition drive against encroachments in the national capital today including at a civic stadium in Mangolpuri, Samaypur Badli, and Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh zone. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anti-encroachment driveAAPArvind KejriwalDelhiBJPDelhi Anti-Encroachment Drive
Next
Story

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2022 BIG Update: KSEEB to declare results on THIS date

Must Watch

PT18M22S

Kashmiri Pandits protest over the killing of Rahul Bhatt