New Delhi: Amid an anti-encroachment drive in several parts of the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting at the CM House on May 14, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Friday (May 13). According to ANI, AAP said that the meeting has been called over the 'bulldozer action' in different areas Delhi. “All MLAs of the party will be present at the meeting,” the party added. The development comes a day after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by Delhi police when he was participating in a protest against the demolition drive in the Madanpur Khadar area.

Protests ensued on Thursday when the officials of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) reached Madanpur Khadar area to carry out the demolition drive. However, the anti-encroachment drive continued amid agitation and sloganeering by the locals. Two five-story under-construction buildings were razed down during the drive, IANS reported. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was among those agitating against the drive, was arrested for "obstructing a public servant from discharge of duty" and sent to judicial custody, as per ANI.

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a letter to stop the "destruction" being carried out in the city due to the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled municipal bodies. In a virtual briefing, Sisodia also decried the "bulldozer politics" of the saffron party, claiming that the MCDs are planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in Delhi.

"Of these, 60 lakh houses are in unauthorised colonies while the remaining three lakh are those where people have extended their balconies or covered them. We have learnt that notices have been sent to them," Sisodia was quoted as saying by PTI.

"This will lead to a huge destruction in the national capital. Almost 70 per cent of the population of Delhi will be rendered homeless," the AAP leader added.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its ongoing demolition drive against encroachments in the national capital today including at a civic stadium in Mangolpuri, Samaypur Badli, and Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh zone.

(With agency inputs)