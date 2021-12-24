हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Air pollution

Delhi AQI dips further to 425, air quality 'severe' now

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Image for representation

The air quality in the national capital has further deteriorated on Friday and has slipped to the 'severe' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 425.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the NCR region like Noida and Gurugram remains in the 'critical' and in 'very poor' category respectively. The AQI in Noida stands at 570, while Gurugram's AQI is at 375.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

READ | Air quality in Delhi, Gurugram remains 'very poor', ‘critical’ in Noida

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that more than 34,000 pollution-related complaints have been received through the Green Delhi application so far, out of which, over 32,000 have been resolved. 

