Delhi Assembly election 2020: Voter slip with QR code to help smooth polling

New Delhi: In a bid to facilitate electors and speed up their identification in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020, voters' slips will carry a QR code. Election Commission will be using this new technology for the first time in this Delhi Assembly polls.

The QR code on the voter slip will give all your information to the polling personnel. The Election Commission has made special preparations to facilitate Delhi voters this time.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told Zee Media that the voter's slip will be different from the earlier slips, and added that every voter slip will have a special QR code. "When you go to vote with this slip, the official sitting outside the polling station will scan this QR code to get all your information in a fraction of seconds. This will significantly reduce the time taken to search and verify names in the voter list before voting," he added.

If a voter does not have voter slip, he can download it on his phone with the help of 'Voter Helpline' and his vote can also be cast by showing it on his mobile at the polling booth. The Election Commission has also arranged for a locker to deposit mobile phones outside the polling booth so that people do not face any problem if they carry their mobile phones.

Notably, the Election Commission app will give the status of electors waiting in the queue to the public, who can plan their visit to the polling stations accordingly. The booth app will also give voter turnout on a real-time basis on polling day.

This time, the Election Commission is making arrangements of vehicles to bring disabled and elderly voters from home to the polling station. This facility will be available on demand.

The Election Commission will also make arrangement of chairs in the waiting area along with a dispenser to provide drinking water at the polling station. A crèche or play area will also be facilitated at some polling stations for the children of voters as well as poll officials.