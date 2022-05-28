हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi bypoll

Face Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar seat if you dare: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's challenge to Delhi BJP chief

Claiming the BJP heavyweights are scared of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's governance model, AAP MP Sanjay Singh challenged Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to fight against Durgesh Pathak from the Rajinder Nagar seat. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Durgesh Pathak will be the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate in the upcoming Delhi by-election from Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, senior leader and party MP Sanjay Singh said on Saturday (May 28). Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, Sanjay Singh also dared Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to contest against Pathak in the bypolls. Singh said a "formal announcement" announcing Pathak as the bypoll candidate will be made by the party soon, reported PTI. Referring to a media report, the AAP MP said, "Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Tajinder Singh Bagga have run away from the election. Both of the BJP heavyweights who keep hurling abuses and making false accusations all the time have refused to contest from the Rajinder Nagar seat." 

Claiming the BJP heavyweights are scared of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance model, Singh challenged Adesh Gupta to fight against Pathak. "I challenge BJP state president Adesh Gupta to contest election from Rajinder Nagar seat. Our MCD in-charge and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak will be the candidate from there. You are the BJP state president, come and contest elections from there if you dare," he was quoted as saying by PTI. 

On May 25, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for by-election to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across six states. The by-election to these seats will be held on June 23 and the counting of votes for the parliamentary and assembly bypolls will take place on June 26, the poll body had said. Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency will also go to the polls. The seat has been empty since AAP’s Raghav Chadha became a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab recently. Raghav Chadha was elected as an MLA from Rajinder Nagar in 2020. 

(With agency inputs)

