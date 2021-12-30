Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leads AAP's 'Vijay Yatra' in Chandigarh

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took part in a 'Vijay Yatra' in Chandigarh on Thursday (December 30, 2021) after AAP's victory in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.

The new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged 14 out of 35 seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) polls and called it 'trailer' for the Punjab elections 2022. To celebrate the win, Arvind Kejriwal lead a 'Victory March' in Chandigarh today.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal takes part in a 'Vijay Yatra' in Chandigarh after AAP's victory in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections pic.twitter.com/gyV7gGfysy — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Kejriwal is also scheduled to visit Patiala and Amritsar on December 31 and January 1, respectively.

AAP emerged as the leading outfit in the Chandigarh MC polls and won 14 of 35 wards of the UT. On the other hand BJP, which enjoys a majority in the House, came second and won 12 wards, and Congress bagged eight seats, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to win just one seat.

