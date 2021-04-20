हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under self-isolation after wife tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19 ON on Tuesday (April 20). 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under self-isolation after wife tests COVID-19 positive
File Photo (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19 ON on Tuesday (April 20). 

Sunita Kejriwal is currently under home isolation. The Chief Minister has also isolated himself as a part of the precaution.

Earlier, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19) announced to put the national capital under complete lockdown. The complete COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi will begin at 10 PM on April 19 and will remain in place till 5 AM on April 26.

The decision comes a day after Delhi witnessed its biggest surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 25,462 fresh cases. 

Meanwhile, India registered 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) morning.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusArvind Kejriwallockdown 2021lockdown 2.0
Next
Story

Complete COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra likely, CM Uddhav Thackeray to take BIG decision soon

Must Watch

PT15M41S

Video: No lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, SC stays Allahabad HC order