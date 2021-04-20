Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under self-isolation after wife tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19 ON on Tuesday (April 20).

Sunita Kejriwal is currently under home isolation. The Chief Minister has also isolated himself as a part of the precaution.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quarantines himself as his wife Sunita Kejriwal tests positive for #COVID19; she has home isolated herself. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/ZFBZ5Uw6tP — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

Earlier, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19) announced to put the national capital under complete lockdown. The complete COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi will begin at 10 PM on April 19 and will remain in place till 5 AM on April 26.

The decision comes a day after Delhi witnessed its biggest surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 25,462 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, India registered 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) morning.

