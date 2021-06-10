Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits 57 MT oxygen storage and generation centre in Siraspur

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (June 10) visited the 57 MT oxygen storage and generation centre in Siraspur. He said that oxygen facilities are being created at various places in Delhi so that people do not struggle in case a third COVID-19 wave emerges. 19 more plants are to be inaugurated within a day or two. The Delhi CM said that the Delhi government has already installed three oxygen storage plants till now of 57 MT each, total capacity 171 MT, and work is done on a war footing.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Delhi Government is rapidly making arrangements in case a third wave comes. In the second wave, the biggest challenge that was faced was shortage of oxygen, because of which the people of Delhi had to struggle a lot for a few days. Therefore, the preparations for that are being made that in case a third wave emerges then there should be no shortage of oxygen. Today, we are standing in front of the 57 MT oxygen storage center in Siraspur. Two more oxygen storage centers have been made in Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital and the DDU hospital. So, three oxygen storage tanks of 57 MT capacity each, a total of 171 MT have been installed in Delhi."

Following the visit to Siraspur oxygen storage center, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Visited Oxygen Storage Center at Siraspur today for future preparations. A cryogenic tank of 57 metric tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being installed here, along with an oxygen generation plant with a production capacity of 12.5 tonnes per day. Preparations for Delhi are in full swing in Delhi."

He said, "Two oxygen generation plants are to be set up whose combined capacity will be 13,500 MT. So, this way, oxygen facilities are being created in various places in Delhi so that in case a third wave emerges, the people would not have to struggle. 19 more plants are to be inaugurated within a day or two. So, all over Delhi, facilities for oxygen storage, oxygen generation are being created. We faced a lot of problems regarding the tankers such that when we had to get oxygen from Haryana and other states, we did not have tankers. So, we are also getting tankers. All preparations are in swing."

He also tweeted, "We have already installed 3 oxygen storage plants till now of 57 MT each, total capacity 171 MT. Work done on a war footing. Grateful to all those who made it happen."

Live TV